REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s been months since Kay Woodcock alerted detectives in Chandler Arizona about concerns for her now missing grandchild JJ Vallow.

“In September, they got increasingly. I was like we are so worried about JJ,” Woodcock said.

A new chapter for this case begins this Friday during Lori Vallow’s trial in Rexburg when Kay will be in the same room as Lori for the first time in more than a year.

“We’ll see how I feel when I see her, I don’t know, I have no idea. I don’t know if I’ll feel anger or anything,” Woodcock said.

During that year, Kay’s late brother, Lori’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow was shot by Lori’s brother Alex Cox who claimed self-defense, according to court documents.

With Charles’s passing, Lori found out she was no longer the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy he had changed over to Kay with specific instructions.

That’s when Kay’s requests to see her grandson began being denied.

“That was it, she just cut it off right there,” Woodcock said.

The Woodcocks filed for temporary custody of JJ in January 2020 as an extra effort to have Lori bring him forward. “He’s not with family. Who has him?” Woodcock said.

Back in Rexburg, Lori will face the five charges against her in a courtroom that could most likely bring Kay and Lori’s current husband Chad Daybell together for the first time.

If the opportunity allows for an exchange of words, Kay says her questions would be simple, “Lori’s making a mistake, why can’t you, you know, help her out, actually, that would be really helping her out.”

We know a transit team is currently in Hawaii in the process of bringing Lori back to Idaho. She is expected to arrive on Thursday.