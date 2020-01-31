REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents made the trip from Louisiana on Wednesday hoping to see their grandson despite the odds.

“Deep down in your heart did you believe that Lori was going to bring them? No, absolutely not,” answered JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock.

Authorities last spotted Vallow in Hawaii with her new husband Chad Daybell.

Woodcock says Vallow joined a group with some very unorthodox beliefs. “She’s part of this Doomsday group or cult, I don’t know, however you want to refer to them. I don’t understand her I don’t understand the concept of of what they are believing in,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock told us she believes the group has influenced a change in the Lori she once knew, “Something had to have turned off on her because this isn’t the person that I knew and entrusted my grandson with.”

According to Woodcock, Vallow told her late ex-husband Charles that she didn’t want JJ anymore. “Her telling him she did not want JJ anymore, this was while he was still alive, and this was last January a year ago,” Woodcock said.

While the Woodcocks are turning to multiple news outlets in their search for answers, Lori’s parents, Tylee’s grandparents, have apparently remained silent.

“They haven’t been trying to reach out or reach out to Lori and tell her to stop this nonsense. And where’s Tylee Lori? Where’s my granddaughter? That is just beyond me,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock says if Lori’s parents did know where the kids were, they most likely wouldn’t tell anyone either, “they’re the kind of parents that think that whatever Lori does is right,” Woodcock said.

The Woodcocks are focused on the one positive outcome from all of this.

“My mindset right now is, there’s no proof of life, there’s no perfect death. So we’re going to go with the, they’re still alive, that’s the only way I can digest things at this point,” Woodcock said.