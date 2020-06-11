REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s been a little more than 24 hours since the community and the nation found out the tragic truth about what happened to Tylee and J.J. from their family members.

For months J.J.’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock have been searching for answers, hoping to bring their grandson back home.

Tuesday’s discovery by law enforcement shattered any kind of hope of having a reunion, but Larry says, they have no hard feelings toward the family.

“It’s torn up so many people, it’s destroyed. It’s torn up hope, homes, and there’s no need for this. I’m not coming in hostility in any way. I come with trying to be the peacemaker, and that’s all. I just want to be a peacemaker I want, let’s all get along here,” Larry Woodcock said.

With both the children’s mother Lori Vallow-Daybell and stepfather Chad Daybell currently behind bars, Larry says, the judicial system will take care of those responsible.

“It’s not about hatred. This is about mending fences and that’s all I want to do. I’m not worried about the people that are responsible for this. The judicial system will take care of that,” Larry said.

All throughout the search of the children neighbors have asked “Where are the children? Now the question has changed to “What happened to the children?”

“Hoping that they can find the evidence and make sure that justice is served,” said Rexburg neighbor Jan Wright.

People have come from all over East Idaho to pay their respects, leaving bears and flowers as a reminder.

“We heard that Tylee’s color was purple and that J.J.’s was blue so that’s why we chose them,” said Hailey Yates and Sheri Squires.

On Saturday neighbors are hosting an event at the Madison County Courthouse at 11 a.m. to tie ribbons across Rexburg in memory of Tylee and J.J. Anyone is welcome to attend.

