Grass-chomping goats escape onto highway, forcing temporary closure

A stretch of highway near Lincoln, Calif., outside Sacramento, had to be shut down briefly Tuesday night when dozens of goats flooded the roadway, a local news outlet reported.

Sheriff’s deputies, police, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans personnel responded to State Route 65 around 8 p.m. and were eventually able to herd the goats off the road with the help of a herding dog, Sacramento’s KXTV-TV reported.

The goats, which were being used to trim grass near the highway, apparently escaped through a broken gate.

Unfortunately, five of the goats were hit and killed by cars before police arrived, KXTV reported.

There were no reported injuries, and it was unclear if the property owner will be cited.