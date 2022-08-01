HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer.

Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night.

It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far.

Firefighters from BLM, the Forest Service along with Central and West Jefferson fire departments are helping control the fire.

Some power lines could be threatened by the fire.

It’s unknown what the cause of the fire is.

The post Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge appeared first on Local News 8.