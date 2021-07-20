BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Grazing fees for cattle and sheep on state-owned land in Idaho could rise about 50%.

The Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday presented a draft proposal to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board that would be the first change in the grazing rate calculation since 1993.

Land Board members are required by the Idaho Constitution to maximize profit from state lands over the long term, mainly to benefit public schools.

But the state currently only charges about a third of what private landowners charge. State officials are taking public comments through Sept. 3.

The board could vote on the proposal later this year.

