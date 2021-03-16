IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Great Easter Egg Hunt is back this year with a new location at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

The 6th annual free outdoor event is Saturday, April 3 starting at 10 a.m.

Egg hunts are divided by age group. Start times for each age group are as follows:

10:05 a.m. – 1-2-year-old

10:20 a.m. – 3-4-year-old

10:35 a.m. – 5-6-year-old

10:50 a.m. – 7-8-year-old

11:05 a.m. – 9-12-year-old

Masks and social distancing is encouraged for all participants.

The Waterfront at Snake River Landing is located at 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls.

You can view more HERE.

