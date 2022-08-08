IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12.

Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them for a Classic Car Cruise at 5:30 p.m. The Cruise will start at 6 p.m. from The Waterfront in Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. Participants will cruise through downtown as a group and collect poker cards during the poker run. More information about the poker run will be provided upon arrival.

The Cruise and Poker Run will end at Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks, 880 W. Broadway where prizes will be awarded and the public is invited to join in on the fun. Free hamburgers will be provided by Sam’s Club, with ice cream provided by Farr Candy. A local favorite – the 40 Somethin’ Band – will entertain guests with classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The main event – the Great Snake River Greenbelt – takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 on the west side of the river, from the Broadway Bridge north to the John’s Hole Bridge.

There will be a variety of events for all ages on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including high performance boat racing and semi-pro wake board demonstrations. Other fun activities include a tough person semi pull; car show; hands-on Home Depot kids’ sailboat building; HK Contractor ping-pong drop; food vendors; and Idaho Falls, Ammon and INL Fire Department equipment displays.

“Our community is so supportive of this event that we sold out of ducks early last year, so we’ve added 1,000 more to the flock. We now have a total of 20,000 ducks just patiently waiting to be adopted,” Idaho Falls Rotarian Kerry Hammon said.

This year’s Grand Prize is a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Limited Sport Willys graciously donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Truck. The 1st Place Prize is 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 wheeler, graciously donated by Idaho Central Credit Union. The Second Place Prize is $3,000 in jewelry donated by Alpine Jewelers. Other prizes include golf passes donated by Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, $1,000 in gift certificates from Sam’s Club, $1,000 in fuel donated by KJ’s Super Stores, ski passes, and more! Participants can win multiple prizes.

“The ducks are getting adopted faster and faster each year thanks to online adoptions, so we encourage people to get their ducks now,” Hammon said.

The famous duck drop will occur at 4 p.m. on Saturday, just north of The Falls overlook near the Best Western Driftwood Inn. The first ducks to drop over The Falls will be the winners of the 2022 Duck Race! Winners will be announced on the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race and Idaho Falls Rotary Club Facebook pages, as well as local media outlets.

Over the past 31 years, the Rotary Club has raised more than $6 million through duck adoptions, with matched funds by the City of Idaho Falls. After event expenses, all of the remaining funds go into making improvements along the River Walk/Greenbelt. For the past six years, the funds have gone toward the development of the city’s newest park along the River Walk – Heritage Park.

“We’re all winners when it comes to the Duck Race, as the funds go right back into our city’s crown jewel for all of us to enjoy,” states Hammon.

You can adopt your ducks online.

