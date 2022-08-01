IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards until September 4, 2022.

Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors 10 young professionals who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.

To be considered for the award, young professionals must be nominated by co-workers, managers, and business associates. The nomination form can be found at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce website HERE.

