IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls launched its brand new public transportation system on Friday morning. Passengers will now be able to travel anywhere within the city limits of Idaho Falls via bus or large SUV.

The city has been working on this new system for three years. Officials say for every great city, there is a great public transportation system for it. City councilmen and the Greater Idaho Falls Transit met Friday morning with the official opening of the service and held a ribbon cutting.

The service is now available for anyone within the city. Passengers must download the “GIFT On-Demand” app on their phone. Rides can also be scheduled by calling (208) 269-9729. Then, they can request a ride from their current location to anywhere else in Idaho Falls.

Rides are $3 for each passenger. The fare is less if the individual qualifies for a discounted rate based on the federal funding regulations, such as individuals over the age of 63.

The service is open six days a week. It is open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

