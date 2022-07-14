IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After being in service for one month, the Greater Idaho Falls is looking to reflect on what it has learned within the past month to provide better rides for the future. GIFT first went into service on June 3.

There is a lot to have learned from within this past month. For example, most destinations are usually in or right around downtown and the airport. Most people tend to use the service during the late afternoon hours. Transit Coordinator, Cade Marquez, was surprised though by the amount of people needing wheelchair accessibility.

In June, there were 4000 people who used the service. So far in July, it appears as if GIFT will reach up to 6000 people by the end of the month. Most users only use the service from time to time, but there are about 150 people who request rides daily.

Since GIFT is still in it’s early stages, it is learning the changes that the community is starting to request. One of the biggest issues has been the hours of operation. GIFT is operational from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays, but some individuals are wishing for the service to be open later. Marquez says that he will thus change the schedule in the near future. The new schedule would shift the service an hour later to being open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Another issue is that this service only covers Idaho Falls. Ammon and Iona are not included on routes and no passenger can request to go there. Marquez is trying to request those cities for access to provide his service to those areas, but is not optimistic that those cities will comply.

If you have problems, concerns, or advice for GIFT, they are holding a public hearing soon. It is on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Idaho Falls City Annex building.

