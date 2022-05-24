IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Public Works department has been working closely alongside the contractor, Downtowner, to bring us the Greater Idaho Falls Transit system or GIFT.

They say the new transit system is quickly becoming a reality.

As of May 24, the transit vehicles are being wrapped with city logos, and the city is working on the passenger app.

While the contractor has begun hiring and training drivers, you can now download the app, but it won’t be up and running until sometime in June.

We’ll have more information on the transit system before the opening in June.

