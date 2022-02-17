POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The idea of changing Idaho’s borders to include parts of neighboring states is gaining some traction at the Idaho Legislature.

Representative Barbara Ehardt says it could be a big benefit to Idaho.

The plan would involve making a large part of Oregon and a smaller area in northern California part of Idaho, making Idaho the third largest state in the US.

It’s long-shot because shifting boundaries would take the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures as well as approval of Congress.

But it’s getting more attention from Idahoans who could benefit not only from the land and natural resources but from new tax income.

It would also bring the advantage of a seaside port at Coos Bay making it easier to ship Idaho products to global markets.

“It’s something that at the very least we as Idahoans should be engaged why wouldn’t we want to have a conversation,” Ehardt said. “We’re talking about water and resources you know Coos Bay is something that’s not even that’s a deep water port that’s not even being used because the conservationists in Oregon, but it’s something we would use so it’s a good conversation and that’s something I’m hoping to try and promote and help us move forward and have.”

Idaho legislators have a meet and greet with legislators from Oregon and the group citizens for a Greater Idaho Thursday night to discuss the possibility of making the changes.

