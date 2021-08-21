POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City is going Greek in a big way this weekend.

This Saturday, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the annual Pocatello Greek Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m at the church on 518 N 5th Ave.

More than 5,000 pastries have been handmade and packaged in preparation for this year’s event.

Father Constantine Zozos says there’s something for Greeks of all ages no matter where you come from.

“It’s just a great family gathering,” Zosos said. “It’s sort of like the end of the summer and to celebrate it by coming together. We are asking everybody to be a Greek for the day.”

