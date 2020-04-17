News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Kids at one Pocatello elementary school aren’t taking the coronavirus quietly. Teachers and staff at Greenacres Elementary School held an “I-Spy” parking lot parade.

Faculty engaged students from the safety of their cars. As parents drove along the parade route, students then tried to “spy” clues, fill out their own worksheet sheet and then earn a prize.

Organizers say this is a great way to stay connected to their students while also practicing social distancing guidelines.

“Even if it’s just seeing their friends in the parade line and being able to wave out their car doors. Engaging in some kind of social normalcy is really important for their development,” principle, Janelle Armstrong said.