Todd Kunz Thunder Ridge Grid Kid football holds cancer benefit in memory of friend Han Wheeler.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – It’s time for the fourth annual Team Han Cancer Benefit Saturday, August 28.

The Thunder Ridge Grid Kid 7th grade teams will be playing each other in the ‘Clash of the Titans.’ Thunder Silver will play Thunder Blue.

Fans can wear yellow to raise awareness of childhood cancer and bring an unopened board game to donate to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. The benefit also raises money for the Ronald McDonald House at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Thunder Blue team does this in honor of Han Wheeler. He was a friend of the team who died in 2019 from brain cancer.

The benefit football game is Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School in Bonneville County at 10:30 a.m., near 1st street and 45th east.

