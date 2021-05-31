IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The backyard of an Idaho Falls family was destroyed by a fire that started on the grill.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to home on 11th street at about 6:20 Sunday night when the grill caught fire because of a faulty or loose hose on the propane bottle.

Idaho Falls Fire Captain Josh Jacobsen said that the propane tank caught fire and acted as a flame thrower when the blaze started, completely destroying the outdoor patio and furniture, a hot tub, gazebo, and greenhouse on the property and coming very close to the home. Some fencing and trees were also damaged.

The home sustained some minor damage but was saved by the quick arrival of the fire department who had the fire out within minutes of their arrival.

No one was injured in the fire but the damage is estimated at between $30,000 and $40,000.

The Fire Department reminds us to be extra careful as we start our summer grilling and outdoor fire pits, they say to be sure you always have a fire extinguisher close by and if you have a fire pit to make sure your fire is completely out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

