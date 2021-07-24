Members of the Idaho Falls Fire department enjoying the food and fun

It's all about the slow kettle cooked sauce

News Staff Standing Together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls African American Alliance hosted an appreciation lunch for police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel Saturday. This is something they say they have been working on since mid-last year, but that was canceled a couple times due to COVID concerns. Close to 200 people were expected.

IFPD has close relationships with this group. There was a strong turnout from IFPD officers who are on and off duty Saturday – Their way of thanking them for going to the trouble of hosting this lunch and for their continued partnership.

Organizers thank EIRMC, PitMaster BBQ, Blackhawk BBQ and the band providing the entertainment, the Rocking A’s.

The post Grilling with gratitude appeared first on Local News 8.