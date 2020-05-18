Breaking News

DUBOIS, Wyo. (AP) – A grizzly bear attacked a man looking for antlers in western Wyoming.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Saturday’s attack in a remote area east of Dubois, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The attack happened when the man accidentally surprised a female grizzly with a yearling cub, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Grizzlies have attacked at least three others in the western U.S. this spring.

A boater suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he surprised a grizzly with a cub Sunday! near Montana’s Sun River. Grizzlies also have injured people outside Cody and Dupuyer, Montana.