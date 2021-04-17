IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A grizzly bear was shot and killed Friday, while officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were investigating the scene of a Thursday attack near West Yellowstone.

A post on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks region three Facebook page says a group of seven investigators, including FWP game wardens and bear specialists, as well as Forest Service personnel, revisited the site Friday to assess ongoing public safety risks and continue the investigation.

“They yelled and made continuous noise as they walked toward the site to haze away any bears in the area. Before they reached the site, a bear began charging the group. Despite multiple attempts by all seven people to haze away the bear, it continued its charge. Due to this immediate safety risk, the bear was shot and died about 20 yards from the group. The bear was an older-age male grizzly. Investigators later found a moose carcass cached within 50 yards of Thursday’s attack. This indicates the bear was defending a food source during the attack.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Thursday’s attack involved a 40-year-old West Yellowstone man, identified as Carl Mock, who was mauled south of the Baker’s Hole campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of severe injuries.

FWP staff have not yet been able to talk with Mock who was alone during the bear encounter. He had bear spray with him, but it’s unclear whether he was able to deploy it during the attack. The U.S. Forest Service issued an emergency public safety closure in the area Thursday afternoon. The closure remains in effect.

The department is reminding people to be prepared for a surprise bear encounter. Activities that are deliberately quiet or fast-moving, such as hunting, mountain biking, or trail running, put people at greater risk for surprising a bear.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

When you’re outside, keep these precautions in mind:

– Be aware of your surroundings and look for bear sign.

– Read signs at trailheads and stay on trails. Be especially careful around creeks and in areas with dense brush.

– Carry bear spray. Know how to use it and be prepared to deploy it immediately.

– Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

– Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

– Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

– If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Back away slowly and leave the area.

The post Grizzly bear shot, killed during bear attack investigation appeared first on Local News 8.