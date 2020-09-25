Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish personnel captured a sub adult female grizzly bear Tuesday on private land west of Cody. The bear had become habituated to private land.

The bear was relocated to Squirrel Meadows about 27 miles northwest of Moran, Wyoming.

Game and fish explains, bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated. Relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists can use to minimize human conflicts.

The selection of a relocation site is determined after considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear has been involved in, as well as potential human activity.

In this case, the Squirrel Meadows area was selected due to the lack of human presence and the ability to release the bear several miles behind closed gates.