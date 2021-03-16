BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — If you filed a Form 24 to get a grocery credit refund, your money is on the way.

The Idaho State Tax Commission experienced software issues that delayed the processing of Form 24s filed in January and February. However, these issues have been resolved and the refunds are being issued.

Taxpayers who filed a Form 24 on or before February 28, 2021, should expect refunds by Friday, March 19.

If you filed a Form 24 after February 28, 2021, the refund will process in the typical timeframe for paper returns – 10-11 weeks.

Idaho seniors file Form 24 to get a grocery credit refund when they’re not required to file an income tax return. The Tax Commission normally begins processing these refunds in January before starting on income tax returns.

If you don’t receive your refund by March 19, call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

