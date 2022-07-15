IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls has a new grocery store.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market held a ribbon cutting Thursday.

The new location creates 30 new jobs in the community.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items.

“What we are bringing to the market is basically opportunistic buying where we are able to pass along savings of 40 to 70 percent to all our customers.”

The new store is located at 2445 East 25th Street in the Old Porter’s Craft building.

