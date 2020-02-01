AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/ KIDK) – This Sunday the hot topics will be football and food, “wings, dips, pizza, and just any kind of yummy appetizers,” said Brandee Olivas.

Taking the field this year will be the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, and passionate fans like Tyler Neill will be watching.

“The Niners baby,” Neill says he sees plenty of signs pointing to his team’s victory. “My mom was born in 1954 she actually got diagnosed with cancer last year and the Super Bowl spells ‘live’. There’s just a lot of connections.”

There are still plenty of disappointed football fans whose team didn’t make the big game, but that isn’t stopping Brandee Olivas cheering from the sidelines on Sunday.

“Our team didn’t make it this year, the Packers, but I’ll be rooting for the Chiefs,” Olivas said.

Rooting for the Chiefs, Olivas says she predicts an opposite outcome than Neill, “I just don’t want San Francisco to win.”

If there’s one thing every fan can agree on, it’s that you can’t do Super Bowl Sunday without amazing food.

The grocery manager at Broulims, Brandon Holwege says stores are prepared.

“Higher supply of snack foods, chips, sodas, party supplies, salsas, and dips,” Holwege said.

While many have chosen to root for the Chiefs or 49ers, Holwege is rooting for another important player, “I’m actually rooting for, I’d have to go with my sister who’s hosting the party this year. Always got a root that there’s going to be some great food,” Holwege said.