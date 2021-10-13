REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – We are experiencing another shortage within grocery stores.

Last year, it was toilet paper. Now, many grocery stores are running out of essential items such as turkeys in preparation for the holiday season.

Here in Eastern Idaho, many grocery stores including Broulim’s are taking initial steps to reduce the shortage.

These grocery stores are lacking specific items but not essential needs. Broulim’s in particular said they have a lack of frozen fruits, cream cheese and frozen desserts.

The pandemic is the root behind most of the problems that are forcing these issues. They include having a lack of supplies from the manufacturers, a lack of employees, having a lack of truck drivers and an increase in the price of plastic.

Broulim’s said it has planned out to avoid this. They bought a lot of their holiday essentials back in August. They did this to avoid buying the supplies at the same time as everyone else. Items such as turkeys and fried onions were included in this so these grocery stores have no worries about these supplies.

