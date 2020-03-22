IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Your help is wanted at some grocery chains and local markets who are reporting sales spikes.

Some stores that are remaining open during the outbreak are offering a little financial relief for those laid off.

Albertson’s is currently looking to hire part-time and full-time employees.

Open positions include clerks, cashiers, and stockers, among others.

The company says even with a full staff working longer hours, they’re still struggling to meet the needs of customers.

A spokesperson says they understand the hardships this virus has placed on many workers.

“It’s unfortunate but I know there are some individuals who had their hours cut, maybe their business has shut down temporarily, and are just looking for a temporary position. We are definitely hiring individuals during this busy time to work in our stores,” said Kathy Holland Albertson’s communications and public relations.

Job seekers can apply online or walk into their store.

Walk-in applicants are told to request a store manager to assist in the application process.

Fred Meyer is looking to recruit additional staff to join their team after COVID-19 panic sent customers flooding its stores.

They need people at checkout, refill shelves, and help fill online orders.

For current employees who can’t come in, the company isn’t letting anyone fall through the cracks.

The store has put an emergency leave policy in place.

“We know we need to look out for associates. So we’ve launched our emergency paid leave policy. This allows any associate diagnosed or is quarantined by a medical professional for COVID-19, eligible to receive their full pay for up to two weeks,” said Jeffery Temple Fred Meyer director of corporate affairs.

If associates are unable to come back to work after two weeks, they are eligible to receive additional paid time off.