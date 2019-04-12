Groom accused of assaulting wedding waitress to stand trial

A judge has ruled that a groom can go to trial on charges he forced himself on a teenage waitress at his wedding reception.

Matthew Aimers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, arrived at court Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his new wife at his side.

The judge upheld all charges, including indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor and related offenses in the November conflict at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro.

Aimers’ attorney, Louis Busico, says his client “denies and rejects” the accusations by the waitress, who is now 18. He says Aimers’ wife, Kayla, “150 percent supports him.”

An affidavit says the waitress had spurned Aimers’ advances during the reception. Police allege he followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her. He was taken from the hall in handcuffs after a drunken brawl.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the accuser testified Thursday and that spectators were removed from the courtroom.