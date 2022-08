POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday for the historic I86-I15 System Interchange.

Governor Little will provide remarks near the intersection of chubbuck and Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello at 3 p.m.

This project is part of Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. For more information about Leading Idaho is available here.

The post Groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for historic I86-I15 System Interchange appeared first on Local News 8.