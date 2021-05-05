POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction on a new medical plaza in our area is officially underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate took place on Wednesday.

The plaza will be a 20,000-ft2 high-tech building and will be home to high-caliber providers in Portneuf Primary Care, Portneuf Urgent Care and Portneuf WorkMed.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We are very excited about developing this facility for the community as we expand our footprint and continue to grow and meet the healthcare needs in our region,” said Jordan Herget, Chief Executive Officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “Our strong, patient-focused and talented specialists stand ready to support the anticipated outpatient growth at the Northgate facility.”

This new, high-tech facility will extend Portneuf’s advanced care offerings for patient-friendly, experienced outpatient and urgent care in Bannock County.

“While it is rare for a community our size to have a 205-bed hospital with our depth and scope of services, we are proud we can offer world-class care to our neighbors, friends and visitors. Great things are happening at Portneuf,” Herget said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Completion is slated for late summer 2022.

The post Groundbreaking kicks off construction for Portneuf Medical Plaza appeared first on Local News 8.