IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho’s salmon and steehead are having a rough time maintaining healthy populations according one conservation group.

Eric Crawford, a field coordinator for Trout Unlimited, presented the current state of the fish.

Dams along the lower Snake River, along with ocean temperatures and other issues, are affecting their recovery.

Crawford says now is a good time for all parties to come to the table and work on a solution.

“All of us are impacted in different ways.” Said Crawford. “I think that right now we are seeing a real great opportunity that we are all coming to the table, to have these conversations and best recover Idaho salmon and steelhead.”

The latest environmental impact draft should be released by Friday.