Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Friends of Idaho State Parks have started a fund drive to pay for restoration of damage caused by vandals at City of Rocks National Reserve.

On April 21, vandals defaced historic signatures of pioneers who passed through the Almo area in the mid-1800’s. The area was a rest stop for pioneers and has become popular among rock climbers in modern times.

The vandals sprayed black, white and pink paint over the signatures, as well as prehistoric pictographs on Camp Rock.

The federal government and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation oversee the park. National Park Service special agents are investigating the damage.

The “Friends” group is trying to raise $5,000 to pay for removing the graffiti from the rock. The first $500 donation came from the friends group in the name of Boise State University professor John Freemuth, a noted public lands advocate, who died last weekend.

You can find more information about the park and the fundraising effort here.

The group said restoration would begin at the end of the investigation.