ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)- A group of three people and a dog were rescued from Henry’s Lake Sunday morning.

The call came in about 9:30 Sunday morning, about a group of ice fishermen on Henry’s Lake who became stranded on some ice that broke off.

Emergency personnel was able to make contact with the group of 2 adults, a juvenile, and a dog. Fremont County search and rescue was able to row over in a raft and gather the group up and take them back to shore unscathed where they were checked out by EMS.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that “with the recent warm weather, the ice is extremely dangerous and we urge you to recreate with extreme caution and know the ice before you go onto it,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office reads.

The post Group rescued from ice at Henry’s Lake appeared first on Local News 8.