BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups have notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials of their intent to file a lawsuit over an expanded wolf-killing law the groups say will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and others on Monday gave a required 60-day notice of their intent to sue if Idaho officials don’t prohibit all hunting, trapping and snaring in grizzly bear and lynx habitat.

The Republican governor in May signed into law a measure that lawmakers say could lead to killing 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves through expanded hunting and trapping.

