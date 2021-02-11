BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-Groveland Elementary School students were evacuated from the building at around 9:27 a.m. Thursday.

Administrators said a heating and air conditioning motor in the ceiling had seized and tripped a circuit breaker.

There was never any flame and little smoke.

Students and staff were evacuated to the LDS Church across the street from the school. A message was sent to all parents to pick up their children from the church.

Classes will resume at Groveland on Tuesday.

The post Groveland school students evacuated appeared first on Local News 8.