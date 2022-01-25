REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County leaders coming together Tuesday morning to talk about growth and working together to manage it.

Between 2010 and 2020, U.S. Census figures show Madison County grew by 41%, higher than any Idaho County. County leaders talked about the opportunities and challenges that bring.

Sugar City is getting come recent attention.

“These big money development firms are now looking at Madison County, and some of them see this little city right up above a bigger city and they’re like, ‘Oooh, look at all that land and a small little city.’ We can get what we want, but it’s created a huge influx of inquiries and applications. And so we’ve hired a part time person, but I’ll bet all of us have done some different things to try and welcome that,” Mayor Adams said.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill discussed the growth facing Rexburg.

“Our challenge is to figure out a way to bring more variety to shopping more variety and shopping well-paying jobs and especially good restaurants in town without increasing traffic, overcrowding our parks or, as Commissioner, Smith said, blocking my view of the temple or turning that horse pasture out of my back window into another subdivision,” he said. “Residents of Rexburg have chosen to live here because they enjoy the same quality of life. The preservation and enhancement of this quality of life is of utmost importance to us.”

“We created a good environment for a good place to raise a family,” Madison County Commissioner Todd Smith said.

