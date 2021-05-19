IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be replacing the guardrail on the S Blvd. overpass on US 20 in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

The overpass will remain closed for the day, and crews will have traffic control and detour signs setup in the interim.

ITD said you should expect temporary traffic delays in the area.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

This repair is one of several which are all part of a regional project that will allow crews to repair guardrail in numerous locations. These areas will include:

I-15 from Shelley to Roberts

US-20 Idaho Falls region

US-20b Yellowstone Ave

The post Guardrail repairs in Idaho Falls to begin Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.