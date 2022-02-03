TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced the return of the celebrated Jackson Hole Rendezvous Festival for the first time since 2019 this spring, and Grammy-winning blues/rock heroes Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline the long-awaited return of this two-day event at the base of the Teton Range.

The Rendezvous Festival will take place April 1-2 after the event was canceled the past two years due to health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is a two-day spring music festival, presenting concerts in Teton Village on Saturday evening and the iconic Town Square in Jackson on Friday evening. The event is free of charge for general admission guests across both venues and VIP tickets are available for a premium experience.

Indie pop darlings Fitz and The Tantrums will headline the event’s first night of performances on Friday, April 1, while the final night on Saturday, April 2, will include reggae icons The Wailers and alternative rock mainstays Cold War Kids performing before Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (below) close the festival. American singer-songwriter Brett Dennen will kick off the festival on April 1.

“The Rendezvous Festival has always been a wonderful way to say goodbye to the winter season for both visitors to Jackson Hole and the people in our community, and we’re overjoyed to welcome the festival back this year,” said Jess McMillan, senior events and partnership manager at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. “And in addition to simply welcoming people back together again in this beautiful setting, a tremendous concert lineup like this one makes Rendezvous our premier event of the spring.”

The post Guitar Hero Ben Harper to headline return of Jackson Hole Rendezvous Festival appeared first on Local News 8.