BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill to let any school employee with an enhanced concealed carry permit have a gun on public school grounds without the permission approval from the school board cleared a House Committee.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Chad Christensen of Ammon.

It has drawn strong opposition from law enforcement including Idaho’s sheriffs and police chiefs but has strong support from gun-rights advocates.

