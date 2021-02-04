BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Representative Chad Christensen of Ammon has introduced a guns-in-schools bill.

Under the bill, any staffer with an enhanced concealed weapons permit could carry a concealed gun on school property as long as they tell their principal or superintendent, who would let law enforcement know.

The bill also forbids the display of “gun-free school zone” signs at any public school.

Under current law, school boards can decide to allow concealed weapons on their properties.

Christensen says his bill would make the option available even if the local board does not authorize it.

