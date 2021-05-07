BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Lawmakers will not be addressing bills concerning guns in school this session.

The Senate State Affairs Committee chair told Idaho Education News the session is over, and she will not have another committee hearing.

Two bills are in committee.

House Bill 122, proposed by Rep. Chad Christensen, would allow any staff member with an enhanced concealed weapons permit to carry on school grounds.

Senate Bill 1135, drafted by the Idaho Association of School Administrators and the Idaho School Boards Association emphasizes the need for training for employees who carry on school grounds and the coordination between school employees and local law enforcement.

