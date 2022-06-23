IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Guys and Dolls is set to open Thursday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center.

The Arts Council is putting on the show.

Producers say it is the most talented cast and one of broadway’s favorite musical comedies…

“This is the most talented cast I have ever worked with in my entire life,” said Mike Nelson who plays the lead role of Sky Masterson. “I don’t know what’s happened in the couple of years since I did the music man in 2020, but like the quality of people and their ability to perform and entertain is just through the roof. This is an amazing cast and it’s highly entertaining, the music, the acting, it’s all great.”

The show runs through June 27, with performances at 7:30 each evening.

Tickets start at $13. You can get them in advance or at the door.

