Gypsy Rose Blanchard is engaged to man who contacted her in prison, report says

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the young Missouri woman who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in her mother’s death, is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend after he began writing to her when he watched the documentary about her case.

Blanchard, 27, reportedly told her friends and family that she and her boyfriend, who was not named, are getting married, according to a family friend.

“They are very happy,” Fancy Macelli, a family friend, told People. “You can hear excitement in her voice.”

The couple reportedly became pen pals before they began dating and have known each other for 1 1/2 years. Macelli said the man began writing to Blanchard after he watched “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” the HBO documentary that premiered in 2017. The documentary followed the case of Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, 48, who was stabbed to death in 2015.

Macelli said the couple will not get married until Blanchard is released from prison and called the relationship a “good thing for her.”

“And whether it ends up being that way in the end no one knows, but for her right now it’s a very positive and happy time,” Macelli said.

Dee Dee Blanchard allegedly suffered from a mental illness called Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), which occurs when a person attempts to produce psychological or physical symptoms in another person. Relatives said Blanchard was forced by her mother to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

Blanchard testified in November that she asked ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother. Blanchard said her mother physically abused her and controlled her life. She said she thought killing her mom was the only way out and she talked Godejohn into coming to Missouri to kill her mother. The two met on a Christian dating site.

Blanchard’s story has spawned numerous TV specials, including the HBO documentary and the Hulu series “The Act,” which stars Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee and Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.