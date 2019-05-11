Gypsy Rose Blanchard tells Dr. Phil about grim moment her mother was murdered: ‘It all went quiet’

Dr. Phil this week took to Instagram to share a brief clip from his exclusive interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman serving 10 years in prison for second-degree murder for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s 2015 death.

In a previously unaired moment from his 2017 interview with Blanchard, per Cosmopolitan, Dr. Phil talked to the now 27-year-old about the moment her mother was stabbed to death by her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who is now serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. The clip was shared in light of Dr. Phil’s new podcast, “The Killer Thorn of Gypsy Rose: Analysis of a Murder by Dr. Phil.”

“I put my hands over my ears and then it all went quiet,” Blanchard said in the sound bite of the moment Dee Dee reportedly screamed her name as she was stabbed by Godejohn.

Dee Dee allegedly suffered from a mental illness called Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), which occurs when a person attempts to produce psychological or physical symptoms in another person. Blanchard was forced by her mother to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

In November, Blanchard testified that she asked Godejohn, who she met on Christian dating site, to kill her mother. Blanchard said her mother physically abused her and controlled her life. She said she thought killing her mother was the only way out and she talked Godejohn into coming to Missouri to kill Dee Dee.

In the same 2017 interview with Dr. Phil, Blanchard spoke on the 10-year sentence she received.

“I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not okay. But at the same time, I don’t believe I deserve as many years as I got,” she said at the time. Later, in a separate ABC “20/20” interview, Blanchard said she felt “like a prisoner” before her mother was killed.

“The prison that I was living in before, with my mom, it’s, like, I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t have friends. I couldn’t go outside, you know, and play with friends or anything,” she said. “Over here, I feel like I’m freer in prison than with living with my mom. Because now, I’m allowed to … just live like a normal woman.”

Blanchard’s story has spawned numerous TV specials, including an HBO documentary and the Hulu series “The Act,” which stars Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee and Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

