BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced the application period for the H.R. 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is open.

The deadline for submitting all application materials is May 15, 2022.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated these funds to states under funding included in H.R. 133. The ISDA will be awarding over $2 million in competitive grants. Priority will be given to projects that respond to COVID-19 impacts.

Specialty crops are defined to include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture, and honey. These funds are somewhat different than traditional Specialty Crop Block Grants awarded annually through the Farm Bill. Individual companies may apply for COVID-related facility adjustments including mitigation efforts such as housing adaptations, personal protective equipment, and plexiglass barriers to protect employees or the public. Priority also is given to implementing market adaptations and supply chain improvements related to COVID-19 for projects that benefit a variety of businesses.

“For the first time, this grant program provides an opportunity to assist individual specialty crop producers with COVID-19 mitigation,” ISDA Director Celia Gould said. “It also provides valuable resources for improving supply chains and fostering innovative market adaptations to strengthen Idaho’s specialty crop industry in the years ahead.”

All application materials may be found HERE.

The ISDA will be hosting two application webinars with information on program requirements and application procedures:

Tuesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. MT, and

Monday, April 18, at 2 p.m. MT.

Please visit the grant website for a link to the webinar. For additional information, contact Laura Johnson at (208) 332-8533 or at Laura.Johnson@isda.idaho.gov.

