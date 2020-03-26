Coronavirus Coverage

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Hailey has adopted an order that is stricter than the State Isolation Order now in place.

Included within Hailey’s stricter rules are orders to cease all landscaping business and construction, both residential and commercial.

The stricter rules of Hailey’s order will be in effect for two weeks, from Monday, March 30, 2020, through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

This action was taken in unison with other Wood River Valley Cities and Blaine County and will be enforced by all local law enforcement agencies.

“This public health pandemic requires measures of this proportion, which we are not taking lightly. Please cooperate fully with the State Order and for the next two weeks with this additional Hailey City Order. Lives depend on it,” Mayor Martha Burke said.

The additional rules are intended to supplement the March 25, 2020, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Order to Self-Isolate, and provide further restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Hailey City Order and links to the State Order can be found in both English and Spanish on the city website.