HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Hailey Mayor Martha Burke signed Hailey Public Health Order 2021-06 on Tuesday reinstating a mask mandate within the Hailey City limits by requiring face covering be used in indoor public spaces.

Additionally, face coverings should be used in outdoor places where proper distancing can not be maintained. The Order differs from the previous facecovering orders issued by Hailey in that it contains no requirement for businesses to enforce the Order, nor to maintain distances within their establishments, nor to post signs on their businesses.

The Order expands a previously existing advisory to individuals which has been in effect since May 14, 2021, and is now elevated to an Order to protect the public health for the next four weeks, at which time it will be assessed. The Order is directed to all individuals, with certain exceptions:

The exceptions to the mask mandate are:

a. Children under the age of 5.

b. Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering must wear or position themselves behind a face shield. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering.

c. Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, must wear or position themselves behind a face shield.

d. Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

e. Persons who are actively engaged in athletic competition.

f. Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

g. Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same party as the person.

h. Outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing as recommended by CDC, while continuing to recommend face covering.

You can view the order HERE.

