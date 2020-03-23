Coronavirus Coverage

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Hailey Mayor Martha Burke is asking employers to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to employees and their families.

Burke asked businesses to abide by the Blaine County Isolation Order issued by Governor Brad Little last week. The guidelines direct people to work from home as much as possible, cancel gatherings of more than 10 people, and avoid unnecessary travel to and from Blaine County.

Her request goes beyond that to include: