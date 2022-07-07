POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You can add a cat or kitten to your family for half-price July 8 through July 23, thanks to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, the group chose to cover 50% of the adoption cost from the shelter. Residents can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar (total value of $300).

“Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for their generosity,” Animal Services Director Chris Abbott said. “Cats and kittens are so much fun for anyone looking for a pet. From their playful personalities to ones that want to lounge around the house all day. The shelter is full of cats all looking for their furever home.”

