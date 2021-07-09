POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You can add a cat or kitten to your family for half-price July 12 through July 24 thanks to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, the group chose to cover 50% of the adoption cost from the shelter.

You can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax or a kitten (six-months-old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, collar, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip for permanent identification.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for their generosity,” said Chris Abbott, Shelter Supervisor. “Cats are a great choice for anyone looking for a pet. From playful personalities to ones that just want to lounge around the house all day, we have cats and kittens that’ll fit in with you and your family.”

The post Half-off cat, kitten adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter appeared first on Local News 8.