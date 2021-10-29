IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Motor Vu Drive-In is hosting a four night Halloween film festival on Thursday through Sunday, October 31 before it closes for the season.

The film festival, called the Scream on Screen Spooktacular, is a mix of classic scary films, cult classics and family favorites.

“We cannot wait to celebrate Halloween at the Motor Vu! It is a great mix of an outdoor/fall activity while also being able to safely enjoy from the comfort of your own vehicle,” Co-Director Brett Harris said. “Our theater is a relic of a time gone by – it creaks, groans, and can feel a little bit scary late at night. Underneath the screen is so spooky. There is no doubt the drive-in is the perfect place to watch a scary movie!”

In addition to the film festival, the Motor Vu drive-in will host a trunk or treat event on Halloween Sunday, October 31st, from 5 – 6:30 pm so families can safely trick or treat before enjoying the final night of the film fest. Admission to Trunk or Treat includes trick or treat from car trunks for kids, two Halloween movies (Coraline and the Exorcist), trunk decorating and costume contest, and other fall activities on the Motor Vu grounds.

For Trunk or Treat, trunk decoration is encouraged – awards and prizes for scariest trunk and people’s choice trunk. Costumes are also encouraged for kids and adults – awards for scariest costume, most original costume, best kids costume, and best group costume.

Trunk or Treat coincides with the last night of the Scream on Screen Spooktacular Halloween Film Fest, which includes the following films:

Thursday, October 28 – Rocky Horror Picture Show, Get Out

Friday, October 29 – Labyrinth, Dracula (1931)

Saturday, October 30t- It: Chapter One, Blair Witch Project

Sunday, October 31 – Coraline, The Exorcist (1973)

You can purchase a pass for all four nights or purchase tickets for nightly double-features. The film festival will be projected using the Motor Vu’s 4K laser projector which creates a crisp, clear picture on the historic 108 foot screen, one of the largest screens in the United States.

“Our mission is to bring our community together through the magic of movies,” Motor Vu Owner Linda Rumsey said. “The fall and Halloween are the perfect time to experience a drive-in and catch a film under the stars!”

Advance tickets to the Scream on Screen Spooktacular, nightly double-feature films, and Trunk or Treat event are available through the Motor Vu’s website at www.idahomotorvu.com and sold at the ticket booth nightly. Details on the films, pre-movie activities, special concessions, and more will be posted on the Motor Vu’s website and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MotorVuIF/.

Scream on Screen Spooktacular Film Fest Details and Cost

Movies show Thursday, October 28th through Sunday, October 31st with gates opening at 6:30 pm, movies starting 30 minutes after sunset.

Four Day Pass for all 8 movies:

$20 per adult

$10 per child

Nightly admission for double feature:

$8.50 for adults

$4.50 for kids 3 – 12 and seniors 65 and older

$6.50 for first responders and military

Trunk or Treat on October 31

Gates open at 5 pm for trunk or treat and fall activities from 5 – 6:30 pm. The first movie – CORALINE – starts at 7 pm.

$15 per carload for Trunk or Treat.

Admission includes trick or treat from car trunks for kids, two Halloween movies, trunk decorating and costume contest, and fall activities!

Carload tickets are for regularly sized vehicles with seats for up to 6 people – everyone must have a seat/seatbelt to be included in carload price.

To enter for $15 per carload, the carload must bring 32 oz/2 lbs of individually wrapped candy to give to trick or treaters who visit your trunk before the movie.

